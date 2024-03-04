Norovirus cases on the rise

TechCrunch

Crypto fund Asymmetric Financial is creating its Bitcoin DeFi Venture Fund I to focus on investing in the blockchain’s nascent space with a target raise of $21 million. The fund will be spearheaded by general partner Dan Held, former director of growth at Kraken and long-time Bitcoiner. Decentralized finance or DeFi uses blockchain-specific technology -- in this case Bitcoin -- as a way for market players and retail investors to transact with one another directly, typically through self-executing contracts, negating the need for third parties and institutions.