Normandy Schools Collaborative works toward full accreditation

NORMANDY, Mo. – A public meeting on Monday at Normandy High School is one step in an ongoing effort by the Normandy Schools Collaborative to improve student outcomes and regain full accreditation. State statutes require hearings before full accreditation can be considered.

Last October, the state granted provisional accreditation to the district, allowing local governance.

Margie Vandeven, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, attended Monday’s meeting. She spoke about finding community solutions to issues.

“We work in partnership to really try to see how we can help support the district and their efforts, but also making sure we’re providing that extra nudge of accountability to ensure that all kids in our state have access to a high-quality education,” she said.

An annual performance report this fall will be one of the factors that will ultimately determine if full accreditation is granted, according to Vandeven.

“Currently, the district has a lot of work to do,“ she said. “They know that, and they’ve been working on improving a lot of their student outcomes.”

She says student absenteeism and finding ways to support quality teachers in every classroom have been challenges.

During Monday’s meeting, district officials mapped out efforts to address issues, including community partnerships, supporting student services, enhancing security, and improving communication.

One parent expressed frustration over the district’s reading levels.

Superintendent Michael Triplett said the district has been working to improve by intervening in earlier grades, including preschool.

Harlan Hodge, the district’s board of education president, welcomed hearing from concerned parents.

“People want the best for our kids, and you know they want the best when they engage passionately,” Hodge said.

