Normand Albert wins vacant Lisbon Town Council seat

Mar. 6—LISBON — Normand Albert won a vacant seat on the Town Council on Tuesday with 301 votes.

Challengers Nicholas Craig received 277 votes, William Kuhl, 179, Jason Smith, 171, and Jeremy Barnard, 102 votes.

Albert succeeds Don Fellows who left last year to winter in Hawaii.

Albert is a Lisbon native who previously served six years on the council. During a Feb. 20 candidates forum hosted by the town, he said he decided to run again because there are issues he thinks should get more attention. He said he would like to see the town develop a growth plan that is smart, sustainable and long-term in scope. He noted emergency services and housing as two of many considerations for a growth plan.

