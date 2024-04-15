Norman woman killed in Saturday morning wreck

Apr. 15—A Norman woman has died after a single-vehicle wreck in the early morning hours Saturday near NW 39th Street in Oklahoma City.

The driver, Trinity Kitchens, 23, was pronounced dead after being transported to OU Medical Center. A passenger, Jordan Lewis, 23, of Durant was treated and released after being transported to OU Medical.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Kitchens was southbound on I-44 just before 2:30 a.m. when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right, re-entered and then departed to the left, striking a concrete barrier and the bottom of the bridge and rolled an unknown amount of times. Kitchens was ejected.

The wreck is under investigation. Conditions were clear and dry according to the Trooper's report. Seatbelts were equipped in the vehicle, but only used by the passenger; airbags deployed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA responded to the wreck.