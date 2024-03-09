Norman voters reject another franchise agreement with OG&E

Norman voters aren't too happy with Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.

For the second time in about a year, they rejected a franchise agreement that would let the electric utility construct, maintain and operate electric infrastructure within city limits for the next 25 years. OG&E now says it's evaluating its future with the city.

The franchise is a relatively common type of agreement between a utility and municipality in Oklahoma. OG&E's 25-year franchise agreement with Oklahoma City was approved in 2006.

Without a government-run utility, cities can sign a deal with utility companies like OG&E. Those agreements give the utility access to city property to install and maintain power lines and other infrastructure.

The proposal that appeared on last year's ballot in Norman had less than 40% voting for it. Tuesday's vote was much narrower, with the franchise failing by just 33 votes. The last franchise agreement expired in 2018, but OG&E has continued providing service to Norman residents under a month-to-month agreement.

OG&E Vice President for Marketing and Communications Christi Woodworth said the company is disappointed with the results of the election.

"We remain the electric service provider for our customers in Norman and will continue to provide them with safe and reliable electric service as we have for more than a century," Woodworth said. "We are evaluating the potential impact on our business strategies in Norman due to the rejection of the franchise agreement."

Why was the OG&E franchise rejected?

There isn't a single reason why Norman voters are turned off by the proposals. Residents posting online have complained about being locked into an agreement for 25 years, which OG&E says is necessary because of the expensive and long-term investments it makes within city limits.

Residents also have voiced displeasure with the company's tree-trimming and removal practices and the 3% franchise fee OG&E pays the city of Norman. Others want any agreement to include stipulations about use of renewable sources of energy and underground power lines.

Norman City Council member Michael David Nash said he would support increasing the franchise fee up to 4%, and reducing the length of the franchise.

"There's one thing that everybody can agree on — the world is changing at a rapid pace. And having a quarter-century go between each franchise agreement renewal is a little insane. We don't know what's going to be happening in 10 years, 20 years. Waiting 25 years to decide is just off the table."

OG&E also may face a more basic problem if voters were expressing displeasure with the company for its proposed rate increases and the astronomically high fuel prices during Winter Storm Uri that customers will be paying for decades.

Immediately after the vote, Woodworth told another news outlet that OG&E worked in good faith with the city by continuing to invest in infrastructure without a franchise agreement.

"Unfortunately, that good faith was not reciprocated," she was quoted as saying.

Nash expressed frustration with that kind of attitude and the conduct of the pro-franchise campaign in general, which claimed that a "yes" vote was a vote in support of electric line workers.

"When they came out with their their press release making the bold claim that they've been working in good faith with the city and people, that was absolute (expletive)," he said. "This entire second vote on the same agreement that's been rejected was an act of bad faith. Their manipulation about what this franchise agreement is, is an act of bad faith. They're advertising, claiming that people are going out to vote for linemen? That's an act of bad faith."

What's next for Norman?

Despite not having a definitive agreement in place, OG&E will continue providing electricity to the city.

Beyond that, it's a mystery.

With two failed votes, OG&E might change its strategy in Norman. It could acquiesce to some of the demands, offering a more attractive franchise agreement to voters and the city council.

The city also could focus on another electric utility provider to take OG&E's place, but that's unlikely. Because of the expensive infrastructure investment involved, most areas of the state don't have options when it comes to choosing electricity companies. Public Service Co., which serves parts of Tulsa, and electric cooperatives that serve smaller communities, either don't operate in Norman or don't have the capacity to provide all the power needed.

Supporters of the franchise also could try again, hoping that enough people actually make it to the polls.

Woodworth said OG&E typically works with cities on projects tailored to that community's needs, but does so outside of the franchise process.

"We are evaluating the long-term status of such agreements and projects underway in Norman. OG&E has agreements with more than 200 other cities in Oklahoma. The Norman franchise agreement is the only one voters have not renewed," she said.

In the meantime, the city's legal staff are evaluating their options just like OG&E, Nash said, including the more extreme and unlikely scenarios that would have Norman get its electricity from someone else. He still hopes the company is willing to negotiate specific terms of a franchise agreement.

"I never would have expected this kind of behavior out of one of our longest and most trusted allies in this municipality," he said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Norman OG&E franchise rejected