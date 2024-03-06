Norman residents reject proposition to renew agreement with OG&E
OpenAI, the most valuable AI startup, said Wednesday it intends to dismiss all claims made by Elon Musk in a recent lawsuit and suggested that the billionaire entrepreneur, who was involved in the company's co-founding, didn't really have that much impact on its development and success. In a blog post authored by the entire OpenAI band – Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Sam Altman, Wojciech Zaremba and OpenAI – the startup revealed that since its inception in 2015, it had raised less than $45 million from Musk, despite his initial commitment to provide as much as $1 billion in funding. OpenAI's response follows Musk suing Altman, Brockman, OpenAI and other affiliates of the firm last week, alleging the ChatGPT-maker had breached its original contractual agreements by pursuing profits instead of the nonprofit’s founding mission to develop AI that benefits humanity.
Roku users around the country turned on their TVs this week to find an unpleasant surprise: the company required them to consent to new dispute resolution terms in order to access their device. The terms, of course, include a forced arbitration agreement that prevents the user from suing or taking part in lawsuits against Roku.
Disney has continued to push back against Peltz's accusations ahead of a critical shareholder meeting on April 3.
Live election results for the Colorado primaries from the Associated Press.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
The 2024 Ford E-Transit celebrates ten years of U.S. Transit production with a bigger battery, a better DC fast-charge rate, and better home chargers.
'Doesn’t leave me dry and flaking': Retinol is joined by aloe, shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to keep a lid on irritation.
The nation’s highest court rejected Colorado’s attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot over his conduct related to Jan. 6.
Macy's is trying to push forward with a new growth strategy while dealing with a growing buyout battle.
Just days after the bankruptcy of Thrasio, two other significant players in the world of e-commerce aggregators are merging and raising some extra money to shore up their business and double down on a model it still believes has teeth. Berlin's Razor Group has acquired U.S.-based Perch, and on top of this it has raised just over $100 million led by Presight Capital with other undisclosed investors participating. The news is the latest development in a wider consolidation and reordering taking place in the world of e-commerce aggregation.
This deal will pay Wheeler $42 million per year, the highest average annual value for a contract extension in MLB history.
Forbes Advisor ranks the 50 U.S. cities with the worst drivers based on NHTSA data based on five metrics. Albuquerque, NM takes the prize.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
Pull together your space with 10 expert-approved accessories that only look expensive.
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
Fisker has announced it will lay off 15 percent of its workforce — about 200 people. It's also searching for a production partner for future models.
Elon Musk has sued OpenAI, its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and affiliated entities, alleging the ChatGPT makers have breached their original contractual agreements by pursuing profits instead of the nonprofit's founding mission to develop AI that benefits humanity. Musk, a co-founder and early backer of OpenAI, claims Altman and Brockman convinced him to help found and bankroll the startup in 2015 with promises it would be a nonprofit focused on countering the competitive threat from Google. The lawsuit, filed in a court in San Francisco late Thursday, says that OpenAI, the world's most valuable AI startup, has shifted to a for-profit model focused on commercializing its AGI research after partnering with Microsoft, the world's most valuable company that has invested about $13 billion into the startup.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.