Norman police start trespass enforcement program for businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Police Department has a new plan that will protect businesses, even when they’re closed.

Business owners can now have a peace of mind thanks to NPD’s Trespass Enforcement Authorization Agreement.

“It’s a partnership where a private business owner will essentially give authorization to a police officer to enforce a trespassing violation without having an owner on site,” said Chad Vincent, Major of Community and Staff Services. “Running a business and being a business owner, it’s really tough to be on scene 24 hours a day.”

The program is set to serve all business owners.

“If a night shift patrol officer is passing by their business at 2:00 in the morning, typically we would have to call them and have them come back out and meet us there. But with this agreement in place, we don’t have to do that,” said Vincent.

Business owners will have to post designated signs on their property. Police would then be able to address and cite any trespassers.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in trespassing violations, but it’s nothing super out of the ordinary,” said Vincent.

The agreement is an extra safety net that the police believe is needed.

“We want to be a good resource for the community and we want to come alongside and help them as much as possible,” said Vincent.

If you are an interested business owner you can find out more information here.

