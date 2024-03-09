Norman Municipal Court surprises two civil servants by naming courtroom

Mar. 9—The City of Norman surprised two longtime champions of the Norman judiciary by naming the new municipal courtroom after them.

Former Judge Ted Roberts and former Municipal Court administrator Judy Simpkins were recognized at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of city council, lawyers, members of the community and other local officials on Friday.

The new room is called the Roberts Simpkins Courtroom, and a plaque will be commissioned to honor the two civil servants.

The announcement came as a surprise to both those being honored, as well as attendees, who roared with applause.

"I had no idea. Thank you. Thank you for taking the torch and making this beautiful building happen," Simpkins said. "I want to thank the citizens of Norman, the mayor, the city council, city staff, and everyone who had a part in this. I'm just happy to be a part of it, and anything that I did to plant a seed in that."

The event at 321 N. Webster celebrated the culmination of hard work starting from a 2008 voter-approved question worth $3.7 million.

The state-of-the-art facility includes modern technology and is described as spacious and comfortable, with enhanced security measures and new amenities.

"Judge Roberts and Judy Simpkins, they really laid the foundation here for us. They are the ones who instituted our court rules, our policies, our procedures. They just were leaders in our community," said Ronda Guerrero, Municipal Court administrator.

Simpkins began her 40-year career at the City of Norman in 1967 where she held the responsibility for different administrative activities, including ensuring compliance with court procedures.

According to Guerrero, Simpkins is known in the community and was recognized for her knowledge of municipal court law. She lectured for the Oklahoma Municipal Court Clerk's Association and the Oklahoma Municipal Judges Association workshops.

Simpkins and Roberts worked together in the court for 38 years.

Roberts has served as a municipal judge since 1970 and has been the presiding judge since 1993. He is responsible for judge assignments, court rules, bail schedules and jury trial responsibilities.

Ted is also an emeritus Edith Kinney Gaylord Presidential Professor of Law at the University of Oklahoma College of Law, where he has taught since 1969.

He has served on numerous committees for the College of Law and is currently serving on the Curriculum and Scheduling Committee and is the Chair of Committee A, a budget and advisory committee to the dean.

Drew Nichols, municipal judge, said it is important for the city to have a courtroom it can be proud of.

"They say to appreciate where you are, you have to remember where you've been," Nichols said. "The old courthouse served us well, but this is amazing. This may be the nicest municipal court in the state of Oklahoma."

He said the municipal court, which deals with misdemeanor crimes, is the court that most people visit, which is why it's important to make it presentable to the community.

Larry Heikilla, Norman mayor, said is proud of the work that went into the building.

"When we think about the image we are projecting to the city, what kind of professional facilities do we have?" Heikkila said. "We can be proud of this. We don't have to wince when we people come in."

Bill Dill, Norman attorney, described the courtroom as modern and large.

"It's an outstanding facility. When I first started practicing here, the municipal court was in the second story of the building just north of the old City National Bank at the corner of Main [Street] and Peters [Avenue]," Dill said.

He said the older building was "small and musty."

Roberts said when he started, people assumed that he worked for the police department because the municipal court and Norman Police Department shared a building.

"We've come a long way," Roberts said. "Obviously, the courtroom is not the police department."

He said he served under 10 different mayors, each of whom had to independently appoint him.

Guerrero said the building wouldn't have been possible without the vision of Simpkins and Roberts.

"I think every decision that was asked of me in the last year during this project, I thought about Ted Roberts and Judy Simpkins," Guerrero said. "They knew they had the vision for this courtroom 25 years ago."

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.