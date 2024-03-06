Norma Chavez, Vince Perez shift focus to Texas House District 77 runoff after Texas primary

Vince Perez is no stranger to political campaigns, but he says this one was "special."

"I'm just immensely grateful to the voters, all of our supporters, all of my family and friends who really embraced this campaign," he said as the final results rolled in on Super Tuesday.

"This campaign was really special from all the campaigns I've had in the past. This was a hard-fought campaign."

The former El Paso County Commissioner led the night on Super Tuesday, raking in 38.6% (3,698 votes) of the vote, but former state Rep. Norma Chavez was close on his heels with 31.7% (3,132 votes), according to unofficial final results.

Former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez speaks with a supporter during an election night watch party Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Deadbeach Brewery. The Texas HOuse District 77 race is headed to a runoff between Perez and former state Rep. Norma Chavez.

The District 77 race for the Texas House of Representatives is headed to a runoff on May 28.

Perez recalled a Democratic Party primary campaign dotted with attacks from both Chavez and former El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello over his alleged support for vouchers and charter schools, two things he insists he has never voiced support for.

"It's a campaign, I don't take it personal," Perez said. "I have spent a lot of time thinking about these issues; I've spent a lot of time talking with teachers ... clearly, I have spent a lot of time looking at the data and anybody who has worked with me knows I come in prepared."

But with the primary in the rearview and runoff closer than it appears, Perez said he is staying focused on the issues, something he said Chavez has failed to address.

"I beat Norma Chavez in her backyard," Perez said. "This is all the area she used to represent. These were her constituents for 14 years and I think that sends a big message to Norma Chavez."

Former state Rep. Norma Chavez (center) and Eastside Democrats Chair Emma Acosta (right) look over early voting results during a Super Tuesday watch party Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The Texas House District 77 race is headed to a runoff between Chavez and Vince Perez.

And it's that focus on issues like property taxes and education, as well as a focused spotlight on some of Chavez's missteps during her previous foray in the Texas House of Representatives, that Perez believes will ultimately bring the nonbelievers into the fold.

Chavez, who huddled with Eastside Democrats on election night, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Early voting results showed her trailing Perez by more than 10 percentage points, but she was able to close that gap to less than seven points by the end of the night.

"We’re excited to move forward," Chavez said on election night.

For his part, Perez immediately appealed to voters who passed him up in the primary.

"I hope to earn the trust of voters who perhaps didn't vote for me this time around," he said. "There's a clear choice. I hope voters can realize that Norma Chavez had an opportunity to show us what she could do over 14 years.

"I hope when voters are looking at the two candidates, I hope they can see there is a clear choice."

Let's do this again

The runoff means voters in District 77, which stretches from N. Americas Avenue up along I-10 and then U.S. 54 and south to the U.S.-Mexico border, will have to wait a few more weeks to know who is headed to Austin to replace outgoing state Rep. Lina Ortega.

Though Ortega had voiced at least a nod of support for former El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, the progressive firebrand came up short in the election, walking away with only 23.2% (2,295 votes) of the vote. Longshot candidate Homer Reza, meanwhile, nabbed 6.3% of the vote (611 votes).

Former city Rep. Alexsandra Annello speaks during a forum for candidates in the Texas House District 77 race on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023. The event was hosted by the El Paso Chamber and Raise Your Hand Texas, an Austin-based education advocacy group.

"I thank all the voters who turned out in this election and my hardworking team who canvassed and made calls every day," Annello said in a text Wednesday morning. "While I'm disappointed in the results, I continue to stand for democracy and El Paso's values of peace and friendship and I look forward to a continuing role in public service."

With Perez and Chavez headed for a one-on-one battle in just a few weeks, the candidates will be looking for ways to galvanize support for their campaigns, hopefully attracting enough former Annello and Reza supporters to secure the victory.

The Democratic primary runoff winner is unopposed in the November general election.

That could be a hard ask for Chavez, who went scorched earth in her attacks on Annello, but the same could be said of Perez, who was demonized by Annello during the primary bout.

Annello spent much of the primary campaign criticizing Perez over an allegedly pro-charter PAC's support, while Chavez lasered in on slamming Annello's progressive record.

Still, the path toward a victory in November means finding ways to bring in new voters and those new voters will undoubtedly have to be pulled from the camps of the candidates who didn't survive the primary.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Super Tuesday in El Paso fails to deliver winner in District 77 race