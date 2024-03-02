Norfolk Southern train derails in eastern Pennsylvania; no hazardous materials, injuries reported

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in eastern Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

The train derailed in Lower Saucon Township around 7:15 a.m. near the 2200 block of Riverside Drive, NBC affiliate WCAU reports.

Photos posted by the Nancy Run Fire Company show several trains off the tracks and some in the Lehigh River. The Associated Press reports that it’s unclear how many cars were involved.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Norfolk Southern said the derailment poses no threat to the public, there are no hazardous material concerns from the railcars and no crew members were hurt.

UPDATE: There is no threat to the public, no hazardous material concerns from the railcars, and no reports of injuries to our crew members. We appreciate the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies.



Our crews and contractors will remain on-scene over the coming… — Norfolk Southern (@nscorp) March 2, 2024

WCAU reports diesel spilled into the river, and plastic pellets spilled from one of the train cars.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the derailment.

There was no immediate word on the derailment’s cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

