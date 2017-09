A car takes a detour around trees that were felled in the wake of Hurricane Irma in Orlando, Florida, U.S., September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp said on Monday it was inspecting track for damages and removing fallen trees along rail lines leading to ports in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina due to the impact of the weakened Hurricane Irma.

A spokeswoman for the No. 4 U.S. railroad said rail traffic to those locations was closed and would re-open once track assessments and repairs were completed.





(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)