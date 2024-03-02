Norfolk Southern freight train derails in Pennsylvania

The latest Norfolk Southern train derailment along a riverbank in Saucon Township, Pa., on Saturday, March 2, 2024 (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Saturday morning in Pennsylvania.

The incident sent cars careening off the tracks and onto the banks of the Lehigh River with some ending up partially in the water.

The train went off the tracks in Lower Saucon Township, close to Allentown.

Dispatchers in Northampton County said the derailment was reported at 7.14am. Authorities said it was unclear how many cars were involved but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported, according to The Associated Press.

This photo provided by Nancy Run Fire Company shows a train derailment along a riverbank in Saucon Township, Pa., on Saturday, March 2, 2024 Pennsylvania

In a message posted on social media, Northampton County’s executive, Lamont McClure, also said preliminary information indicated there were “no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks” but that could change and “the best thing we can do to assist first responders is to STAY AWAY.”

The derailment comes soon after the one-year anniversary of the East Palestine disaster caused by a Norfolk Southern train derailment which caused a huge fire and sent toxic gas billowing across the community.

During a visit to the Ohio town earlier this month, President Biden praised the “Herculean efforts” by the federal, state and local governments to clean up and, announced federal grants from the National Institutes of Health to study the short- and long-term effects of what happened and blamed the derailment on greed by the railroad company, Norfolk Southern.The derailment didn’t have to happen, Biden said.

“While there are acts of God, this was an act of greed that was 100% preventable,” Biden said after local officials briefed him on the cleanup and took him to the site of the derailment. “Let me say it again, an act of greed that was 100% preventable.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was given a 37 per cent increase in compensation in 2023 despite the catastrophe.

