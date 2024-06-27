Norfolk residents protest hours after first migrant families arrive

Residents in the town of Norfolk held a protest just hours after the first migrant families arrived at the old Bay State Correctional Center.

Norfolk Chair of the Select Board Jim Lehan said 21 families moved in on Wednesday afternoon, which he estimates to be about 70 people.

Wednesday’s protest, organized by Concerned Citizens of Norfolk, happened at the rotary in the center of town.

Neighbors have been questioning how the small town can support the more than 400 migrants expected to be housed at the shelter.

Those demonstrating said they’re frustrated that the town can’t block the state’s decision due to the fact that the state owns the building.

Bay State Correctional Center closed back in 2015 and has been vacant ever since.

The Norfolk shelter has a temporary occupancy permit that will last for six months.

The state can then renew it or apply for a permanent occupancy permit.

More migrant families are expected to arrive in the days and weeks ahead.

Another event, organized by NorfolkStrong.org, is set to take place on Saturday in support of the migrant families.

