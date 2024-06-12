Norfolk repeals longtime unenforced psychic reading ban

Norfolk psychics, start your readings.

Norfolk City Council members repealed a decades-old, unenforced ban on psychic readings Tuesday. The 7-1 vote repealed a section of the city code that forbade “the practice of palmistry, palm reading, phrenology or clairvoyance” for money or other compensation in the city.

Carol Peterson owns the Crystal Sunflower store in West Freemason, which sells items like crystals and tarot decks and routinely hosts tarot readers and other mediums. Peterson said she was relieved to see the fortune telling ban repealed.

“As a business owner, it makes me feel a little safer,” Peterson said.

Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko, who placed the item on the agenda, said in a text message the repeal effort was due to the “elimination of a protection that is no longer needed.” Pishko said the repeal was not due to any current litigation.

According to Pishko, prior to being alerted to its existence, he did not know the law existed. He said he did not believe the law had been enforced during his four decades with the city.

However, the ban did attract a 1997 lawsuit from card reader Barbara DeLong. DeLong planned to conduct readings at a Ghent bookstore, but heard about the ban from a friend. DeLong, who said she has conducted readings for many lawyers and judges through her career, half-jokingly asked a Gloucester lawyer if she would represented her on the off chance she got arrested.

That lawyer helped DeLong get in touch with the Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, who helped her file a lawsuit against the city in federal court. The ACLU argued the ban violated DeLong’s right to freedom of religion and speech, according to a Virginian-Pilot story.

“Before I knew what was happening, I was in federal court there, and they put me on the stand,” DeLong said.

A city attorney even asked her if she could predict the future for her clients. DeLong’s answer: I can give them possibilities and potentialities, but only God knows for sure.

The case was eventually dismissed. DeLong said it was because, as an ordained minister, the court determined the ban did not apply to her.

“Afterwards, I said to someone, ‘Well, this is a message to any psychic out there: You just become an ordained minister and you are free to go,'” she said.

DeLong said the city didn’t bother her and she conducted her Ghent readings without any issues. She has since moved to Nashville, Tennessee, started a podcast and released a card deck, among other accomplishments.

As to the ban’s repeal, DeLong said it was sad that it took another 27 years to finally undo the law. She thought many other old, similar laws may still be on the books in the country.

“But the reality is, it’s a little scary that so many are still functional and chargeable,” she said.

According to The Virginian-Pilot archives, the city ban goes back as far as 1915.

Norfolk County, which included Chesapeake and other cities, banned the practice in 1956, according to the archives. Violators could be fined up to $500 and spend up to six months in prison.

That ban passed unanimously despite objections from a lawyer representing fortune tellers in what is today’s Portsmouth’s Cradock neighborhood, who said the law would put his clients out of business. Explaining the ban, Norfolk County supervisors said they had received complaints from residents and civic groups about the businesses.

Peterson began her career practicing vibrational sound therapy — a process in which she said she places metal bowls on a client’s body and helps them relax by ringing the bowls, producing sounds and vibrations — then ventured into tarot reading. Rather than predicting the future, Peterson said the practice is akin to getting inspiration from a Bible verse or a beloved book.

“What I use it for is to give me the messages I need in the day to inspire me to improve myself and to kind of direct my personal journey,” Peterson said.

During the meeting, Norfolk City Council member Tommy Smigiel voiced his thoughts about the repeal vote.

“I’m sure somebody out there predicted this was going to pass,” Smigiel said to chuckles.

