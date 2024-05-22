Norfolk Public Utilities to hold fair Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Utilities is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

The department is looking for utility maintenance workers, mechanics, equipment operators and staff technicians.

This event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library, 1425 Norchester Ave.

For more information about Norfolk employment opportunities click here.

