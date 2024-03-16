Norfolk police searching for two missing girls

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are searching for two missing girls.

Police say Amiyah Larkins, 11, and Kaylee Larkins, 14, were last seen on Friday, March 15.

Amiyah was last seen on the 800 block of W. 36th Street Friday around 3:30 p.m. She is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 78 pounds. Amiyah has brown eyes and black locks. She may be wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and burgundy and white Jordan shoes.

Kaylee Larkins is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes on the 700 block of Spotswood Avenue.

The two girls are believed to be together and could be in either the Lambert’s Point or Park Place neighborhoods, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two girls should contact Norfolk police at 757-441-5610.

