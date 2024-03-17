Norfolk police charge woman with murder in connection with Saturday shooting

Police in Norfolk have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

According to police, Nildaliz A. Flores-Roman, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. In the early morning hours Saturday, officers received a report of a shooting at 2:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Little Creek Road. When emergency services arrived at the scene , a woman with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead.

Police say Flores-Roman was taken into custody at the scene, but they have not released the victim’s identity or how the two may be connected.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com