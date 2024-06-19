Norfolk police arrest man in connection with Tuesday shooting death

Norfolk police made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old man Tuesday morning.

Officers responded about 10:15 a.m. to the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace in the Grandy Village neighborhood following a report of a man being shot, according to a news release from police. They found Bobby L. Hill of Chesapeake who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

About 3 p.m. Tuesday in Suffolk, Norfolk police arrested 27-year-old Michael A. Lewis Jr., charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with Hill’s death. Lewis is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

No further information about this case has been made available.

