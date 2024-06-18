Norfolk palm reader reflects after city lifts paid palmistry ban and more Virginia headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “VMSDEP explained: What it is and why the General Assembly is meeting.”—VPM
• “In Henrico, Miyares announces creation of Elder Abuse Investigation Center.”—Henrico Citizen
• “After zoning, arena, Alexandria mayor race is a debate over ‘listening.’”—Washington Post
• VA Tech research initiative to investigate environmental impact of utility-scale solar sites.”—Roanoke Star
• “Longtime Norfolk palm reader reflects as city repeals old ban on the practice.”—WHRO
