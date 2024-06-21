Norfolk man sentenced to 40 years for fatally stabbing stranger on Ocean View Beach

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man got the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on Friday for fatally stabbing a man he’d never met before on Ocean View Beach, prosecutors announced.

A jury convicted Tiran Lyndell Wilson of second-degree murder at his trial earlier this year. He was sentenced Friday by Circuit Court Judge Mary Jane Hall.

The slaying happened Sept. 2, 2022. Marcos Adan Mata-Monjaras, 46, and his wife had just arrived from Richmond that day and checked in at the Best Western Plus Holiday Sands Inn and Suites on Ocean View Avenue, according to a news release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The couple was alone on the beach and night fishing when Wilson approached them with a large knife, prosecutors said. Mata-Monjaras told his wife to walk ahead of him back to the hotel.

“For unknown reasons (and) with no justification, Mr. Wilson then stabbed Mr. Mata-Monjaras in his chest,” the release said. “Mr. Mata-Monjaras called out to his wife, and she turned around to see him on the ground and Mr. Wilson running away.”

Mata-Monjaras died at the scene.

Video surveillance footage obtained from the hotel showed Wilson, who lived in a nearby apartment, walking around that night with a knife. He was arrested the following day at his home.

“All Mr. Mata-Monjaras and his family came to Norfolk to do was to enjoy time with one another,” Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said in a statement. “Mr. Wilson killed a good family man for no reason, and Mr. Wilson would pose a danger if he returned to the community.”

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com