Norfolk man gets 8 years for road rage shooting on Granby Street

NORFOLK — A man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for a road rage shooting on Granby Street last year.

Michael Donzell Taylor, 40, pleaded guilty to maliciously shooting into a vehicle, being a felon with a firearm and malicious wounding, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Circuit Judge Mary Jane Hall sentenced Taylor to eight years in accordance with a plea deal he’d reached with prosecutors.

The incident happened last March in the Wards Corner area of Granby Street, according to a release from prosecutors.

Taylor was driving with a passenger south on Granby Street when another driver passed his vehicle, the release said. Taylor then began weaving in and out of lanes and started to drive alongside the car that had passed him.

At a stop light near Granby High School, the driver of the other vehicle asked Taylor if he knew him. Taylor then pulled out a firearm, reached over the person sitting in his passenger seat, and fired once into the other car, the release said.

The bullet went through the victim’s car and grazed his ankle. Taylor drove away but later stopped in the 1700 block of Church Street, where police took him into custody.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com