Norfolk man gets 30 years for 2021 murder at Calvert Square

NORFOLK — A man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of another man at the Calvert Square housing community, prosecutors announced.

A jury found Dequan Tasean Copeland, 31, guilty of second-degree murder and weapons charges at his trial earlier this year. The shooting occurred in February 2021 and resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tracy Eugene Bellamy Jr.

In a summary of events leading up to the murder, prosecutors said Copeland had recently begun dating Bellamy’s estranged wife, with whom Bellamy shared a child. Bellamy went to his wife’s Calvert Square home unannounced and armed with a gun, they said. He demanded to take their 2-year-old child with him and began to argue with Copeland.

As Bellamy took the child to his car, Copeland went and got a gun, prosecutors said. He fired several shots at Bellamy after he had placed the child in the backseat and as he was climbing into the driver’s seat, prosecutors said in a news release. Bellamy was struck in the torso. He shot back multiple times, but struck no one.

Bellamy attempted to drive away, but crashed into a parked car a few blocks away as he began to succumb to his injuries, the release continued. The child was not injured by the gunfire, but was superficially injured in the crash due to not being properly restrained. Bellamy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Copeland fled the area afterwards, and was arrested a month later in Arizona, prosecutors said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com