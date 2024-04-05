A Norfolk man fatally shot a friend while several others stood by. He’ll serve 32 years in prison.

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to 32 years in prison for fatally shooting a friend while several others stood by.

The shooting happened Sept. 4, 2022, in a strip mall parking lot near Military Circle, and was captured by surveillance cameras.

Marco Hicks, then 30, had gone to a nightclub with Michael Rivera-Rubert, 27, and several other friends, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The group left about 2 a.m. and headed to their cars.

Surveillance video showed that the friends “were chatting with one another, apparently uneventfully, for about 20 minutes, when Mr. Hicks went to his pickup truck, got a pistol, walked up to Mr. Rivera-Rubert, put the pistol nearly to Mr. Rivera-Rubert’s head, and shot him,” the release said.

Hicks and the others drove away while someone who heard the shots tried to help Rivera-Rubert, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from multiple nearby businesses showed it was Hicks — who has a distinctive tattoo of a rifle running vertically down the right side of his face — who pulled the trigger, according to prosecutors. He initially claimed that someone else shot Rivera-Rubert but later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence of no more than 35 years in prison.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com