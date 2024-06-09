Norfolk man dead after Saturday night shooting

Norfolk police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead.

Officers responded about 9:35 p.m. to the intersection of Bonnot Drive and Falkland Drive, in the Tanners Creek neighborhood, for a report of a person shot, according to a news release from police.

When they arrived, they found Robert L. Nixon V, 22, of Norfolk suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.