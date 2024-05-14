Norfolk judge denies bond for mother charged with killing her 9-day-old baby

NORFOLK — A judge on Tuesday denied bond for a woman charged in the death of her 9-day-old daughter, citing the serious injuries the newborn suffered before she died and the woman’s lack of a local place to stay while awaiting trial.

Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Judge Robert McLanahan Smith III issued his decision after looking over photographs of the newborn taken after her parents, Z’ibreyea Parker and Hilary D. Johnson II, brought her to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters earlier this month.

“The photographs show what anybody can see is a need for medical treatment,” Smith said. The judge also noted that there appeared to be a “handprint” on the baby’s back.

Parker, 21, and Johnson, 23, were charged after they brought daughter I’ijayah Johnson to CHKD on May 4. The baby was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Newkirk told the judge I’ijayah had five broken ribs, a broken clavicle, severe burns on both feet, and bruising around her left eye and across her body. The child also showed signs of either blunt-force trauma or severe shaking, she said.

The baby’s parents told hospital staff that I’ijayah had been unresponsive for hours, the prosecutor said. The couple struggled to remember what day their daughter was born, and “laughed” as they tried to recall the date, she said.

“They didn’t seem to be upset about what was taking place,” Newkirk said.

When Parker was asked about the burns to the girl’s feet, she didn’t seem to think the injuries were serious, and said she had been treating them with Witch Hazel and other home remedies, the prosecutor said. Johnson also told investigators the baby may have suffered some of her injuries after falling out of a stroller while out on a jog with him, Newkirk said.

Parker and Johnson initially were charged with felony child abuse. Second-degree murder charges were added after the medical examiner determined the child’s death was a homicide.

Parker is from Maryland and has no prior criminal record, defense attorney Trevor Robinson told the judge.

She was homeless when she left Maryland, and she and Johnson were homeless in Norfolk when the baby died, Robinson said, but Parker’s mother had agreed to Parker to live with her in Maryland while awaiting trial.

Newkirk opposed the defense’s request for bond, citing Parker’s lack of ties to the area, and the seriousness of the charges. Smith agreed.

Johnson also had been scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday, but his attorney withdrew the request. The couple’s next court date is July 18, for a preliminary hearing to determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to send the cases on to a grand jury.

