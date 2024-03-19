Norfolk to hold flood mitigation meeting Tuesday
The flood mitigation meetings are part of a citywide effort to explain, educate and receive feedback.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with mega agent Scott Boras.
Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karen Simonyan, co-founders of high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, and several of their colleagues as the Satya Nadella-led cloud giant continues its aggressive push to attract top talent. Suleyman -- also a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 to bolster its own AI efforts -- will run Microsoft's newly formed consumer AI unit, called Microsoft AI, whereas Simonyan is joining the company as a chief scientist in the same new group. Mustafa, whose official title at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, will report to chief executive Nadella.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss,
Commissioner Jay Monahan has updated the PGA Tour membership on the status of negotiations with Saudi officials.
Amazon is running a sale on its Blink security cameras as part of its Big Spring Sale.
Investors are waiting with baited breath for the Fed's big decision.
As part of its energy transition strategy, energy giant Shell plans to shed some of its retail gasoline stations to focus more on EV charging sites.
Users of Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) continue complaining the platform is engaging in shadowbanning -- aka restricting the visibility of posts by applying a "temporary" label to accounts that can limit the reach/visibility of content -- without providing clarity over why it's imposed the sanctions. Many users can be seen expressing confusion as to why they're being penalized -- apparently not having been given a meaningful explanation as to why the platform has imposed restrictions on their content. Complaints that surface in a search for the phrase "temporary label" show users appear to have received only generic notifications about the reasons for the restrictions -- including a vague text in which X states their accounts "may contain spam or be engaging in other types of platform manipulation".
Amazon has discounted its Fire tablets ahead of its Big Spring Sale.
An update on the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates will challenge the market rally in the week ahead.
India is walking back on a recent AI advisory after receiving criticism from many local and global entrepreneurs and investors. Under the revised guidelines, firms are instead advised to label under-tested and unreliable AI models to inform users of their potential fallibility or unreliability. The revision follows India's IT ministry receiving severe criticism earlier this month from many high-profile individuals.
The European Union has opened its third formal investigation of a very large platform under the Digital Services Act (DSA), with China's AliExpress earning itself the dubious honor of being the first online marketplace to face formal probe by the Commission. The DSA is the bloc's rebooted e-commerce rules which demand risk assessments and mitigations by larger platforms which face tough penalties (of up to 6% of global annual turnover) for violations.
Bentley Motors and The Macallan worked together to create a single malt whisky bottle that is worth more than $51,000. The bottle and case are designed using recycled materials.
Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget Senior Editor Karissa Bell around the latest TikTok drama.
In its so-called “Meanest List” of a dozen models, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) makes no apologies for berating “the worst-performing mass market automobiles” sold in 2024 in the U.S.
Concerns that the Chinese-owned app might pose a national security threat have been raised for years. Is it time to block it from operating in the U.S.?
In case you need another reason to shout "tax the rich" from the rooftops, it's here, and it's going to make you angry.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.
The pair received extensions through the 2027 season.