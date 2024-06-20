Norfolk’s Calvert Square neighborhood celebrates Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crowds of people marched in Calvert Square for Juneteenth Wednesday afternoon.

The holiday commemorates when the last portion of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free.

Notably leading Wednesday’s parade was Norfolk Councilman John “JP” Paige.

He told 10 On Your Side why it was important to have everyone form the community, young and old, out there for the event.

“It’s significant that we retrain the generations that are coming behind us on a rich history of us as a people,” Paige said. “And it’s no one’s responsibility but ours.”

The neighborhood was filled with activities for the kids, petting horses, bounce houses, games, food and vendors.

One of the vendors from Renaissance Counseling Services spoke about what it meant to show their support for the community.

“My background comes from being in an area like this,” said marketer Vincent Green. “And I want to establish and let them know that you can start out — you can start out here, but there’s also opportunities for you to grow. You see what I’m saying, physically, financially and mentally.”

Nathan Simms, event organizer and executive director with the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, called Calvert Square a beacon in the community, saying that’s why the neighborhood was the perfect place for the parade.

“You could be anywhere, but you’re here,” Simms said. “And I think people are just to be able to have a degree of fellowship to see the horses, see the parade, I mean, to see like the health care providers, vendors, mental health providers, workforce opportunities. It’s just a lot of things under one roof and some snacks to go along with it, which is great.”

He explained what outcome he hoped to see from the event.

“I want people to know that we care about their well-being, not just pay your rent every month,” Simms said. “While that’s important, you as a person, your family, your household, just to be able to connect with your neighbors, to be neighborly, is part of the city of Norfolk. We care and so we want to be able to show and bring people together any chance we’ve got.”

And he said the parade is just the start of a round of exciting events in store from the NRHA.

