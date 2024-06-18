Norelli: Cinde Warmington is the candidate who can win: Letters

June 4 − To the Editor:

With Chris Sununu not seeking another term as Governor of New Hampshire, Democrats have the best chance in years to take back the Corner Office. The party is extremely fortunate to have two talented, dedicated, and experienced women as candidates to be our nominee. I would like to share with you why I believe that Cinde Warmington is the strongest candidate for Governor, and why I hope that you will join me in supporting her.

Executive Councilor Warmington, our state’s highest ranking Democratic elected official, has been a strong voice on the issues important to women, families, and small businesses in the Granite State. As the only Democrat on the Council she has been far more than a protest vote on our state’s most pressing issues. She has showcased an ability to reach across the aisle, building working relationships with Republicans to implement commonsense solutions to even the most politically charged issues like housing and childcare. This is critical, not just because of the outcome on an individual issue, but also because, as Governor, she will have to work with the Executive Council.

When compromise is simply not an option, Cinde has shown herself to be a gritty fighter for the values our party holds highest. Cinde is the only candidate in this race who has gone toe-to-toe with Chris Sununu, pushing back against and drawing attention to extreme Republican policies and unqualified nominees. She has stood up for Planned Parenthood family planning funding and against Sununu’s abortion ban. She has fought to support our public schools, continuing to hold education commissioner Edelblut accountable and opposing proposed contracts that would privatize and politicize our public schools at every opportunity.

Despite Republican gerrymandering that drastically changed Cinde’s district before her second campaign, she won her two elections handily. In her two terms on the Council, she has represented cities and towns in 8 of New Hampshire’s 10 counties. She has represented approximately 425,000 Granite Staters in 97 cities and towns, which is more than 30% of the state’s population.

A recent UNH Poll also shows that Cinde Warmington is the only candidate of either party who has a net positive favorability, which is one of the most important early indicators for success in the general election. Moreover, she is running a strong campaign with support from the most mayors, the most state legislators, and the most county party chairs, and hundreds of community leaders all across the state. She was the first candidate to go up on TV with a commercial that highlights her unparalleled record fighting for reproductive freedom and underscores why we need her in the corner office

Not only will Cinde be an excellent governor, she is undoubtedly in the best position to win back the corner office and bring Democratic majorities down ballot with her. I hope you will join me in supporting her campaign.

Terie Norelli

Portsmouth

Ciinde Warmington is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

We need to preserve and protect Portsmouth's historic district

June 13 -- To the Editor:

Just a year ago we were celebrating our 400th anniversary amid showers of praise and appreciation for our town history.

This year, several members of the City Council are attempting to change the authority of the Historic District Commission (HDC) to accommodate their vision of solar panels within the historic district with administrative approval from a single member of the Planning Staff.

As recently as last week, the HDC, under pressure from the members of the Council and in an attempt at a compromise, approved solar panels on one very visible side of the annex of one of the most iconic properties downtown, St John’s Church.

The church was built in the 1730s, rebuilt after the fire of 1806, and is only one of six properties in the downtown area on the National Registry of Historic Places. Although the annex was built in the early fifties, it was designed and is considered to be a continuation of the original chapel building.

This project as approved, is in conflict to Section 10.631.10 of the City zoning ordinance. Which states “The purpose of the HDC is to preserve the architectural and historic resources of the City of Portsmouth: to foster its architectural and historic character and its sense of place”. It is also in conflict with the State of NH RSA §674:46, Powers and Duties of the Historic District Commission.

Section III states: The Historic District Commission shall be responsible for administering the ordinance and regulations within the Historic District as provided in RSA §676:8-10. According to the NH RSA, it is the HDC that has primary responsibility and direct oversight authority over the Historic District, not the Planning Department staff.

Given that only two percent of the entire area of Portsmouth is within the Historic District, we need ensure its preservation so we will have something left to celebrate for the 450th.

Sue Polidura

Portsmouth

Letter does not support argument Trump stole 2016 election

June 12 − To the Editor:

Peter Somssich of Portsmouth submitted a letter which was posted in the 12 June edition of Foster’s Daily Democrat. Within the letter, the writer makes the absurd and baseless claim that Trump stole the 2016 Presidential election. This is kind of a new (argument) as most of the focus was on Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. While it is true that at least one major elections may have been stolen, the 1960 JFK win comes to mind, there does not appear to be much supporting evidence that the 2020 election would fall into the same category. What is interesting is how Biden garnered 70 plus million votes while campaign central was in his cellar, and that the man himself was not dealt a great hand in the charisma arena.

Now comes Mr. Somssich’s assertion that the 2016 election was stolen by Trump. Of course Hillary made the claim that Trump was an “illegitimate president”, but I think more evidence is required to substantiate such a claim. And here it is for the whole world to see, the proof of a 2016 election stolen from right under our noses well, at least, Mr. Somssich’s nose. He goes on to say “ While Republican claims of a stolen 2020 election are fake and unproven, Democratic claims of a stolen 2016 election are now supported by real evidence and a court decision”. There it is in black and white for all the world to see. Anything appear to be missing here, one might ask? Oooooh, there is one little thing amiss here. Proof. Proof of an election theft. I looked everywhere in his letter. I peeked behind adjectives, scrutinized his nouns and doublechecked areas near punctuation marks. Heaven forbid, the proof wasn’t in the pudding. It just never was there, was it?

Again, we see letter after letter penned by the pretty much the same ideologues, each making assertions and none being backed by facts. You make a claim, back it up. Again, shame on the Foster's fact checkers for letting this on slip by. Just the facts Ma’am, and there were none in the cited letter.

Dan Hurley

Dover

Mandating reporting of substance misuse but not mental illness makes no sense

June 12 − To the Editor:

Federal law requires disclosure of active substance abuse when purchasing a gun, the assumption presumes that mental impairment caused by addictive substances can make gun ownership a danger to the public.Yet, HB 1711 was tabled by the New Hampshire House, which would require a background check for people suffering from chronic and persistent mental illness with a record of involuntary emergency commitment (IEA).

People requiring IEAs refuse voluntary hospitalization, have no insight into their illness, can experience command hallucinations and/or delusion thinking, and are felt to be an immediate risk to themselves or others.

How is HB 1711 any less concerning than the Federal law requiring background checks on active substance abusers?

Substance abusers can gain sobriety and return to normal mental functioning. Chronic and persistent severe mental illness unfortunately is a debilitating biological condition, amenable to stabilization but not cure.

Involuntary emergency commitment is a red flag of impaired judgement and delusional thinking. This mental illness remains even when a patient is considered to longer be an acute threat.

Given the gravity of the public danger, doesn't make sense before granting a gun license, to at least, review if this person has been compliant with treatment and medications and is free of delusional thinking with dangerous beliefs and does not experience command hallucinations to act on these delusion?

HB 1711 is a common sense, limited law that protects the safety of the public. The New Hampshire House should pass this legislation before another tragedy occurs.

Ken Cohen

Kensington

