Nor'easter: Taunton River issued flood watch, officials warn residents to pay attention

LAKEVILLE — Residents in southeastern Massachusetts are in for a rainy week ahead, according to the National Weather Service, and with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain forecast from Tuesday through Thursday, officials in Lakeville are warning residents to prepare for flooding.

“You will notice that we rarely post weather-related information. The hope is that when we do, you will pay attention,” the Lakeville Fire Department wrote in a post on Facebook on Monday.

“People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to deal with the effects of the next rain event,” the department wrote. "Currently, our ponds are beyond their banks. The rate of water discharge from the ponds is not keeping up with new rain and groundwater runoff,” they continued.

The National Weather Service echoed the concerns of the Lakeville Fire Department.

“Residents and those with interests near the [Taunton] river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings,” the agency wrote.

Here’s what residents should know ahead of this week’s rainstorms.

Flood watch in effect for Taunton River

A flood watch is currently in effect for the Taunton River near Bridgewater, with possible flooding affecting western Plymouth and northern Bristol counties.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Taunton River near Bridgewater officially floods at eight ft. At 12 ft., it's categorized as a moderate flood and at 14 ft., it's categorized a major flood.

“At nine feet, backwater flooding from the Taunton River will cause flooding of lower Purchase Brook in Middleboro. This will cause Woloski Park to become impassable by most vehicles for extended periods of time,” the NWS wrote in a flood watch Tuesday morning.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the river’s water level was measured at 7.9 feet.

For comparison, in what became known as the great flooding disaster of March 2010, the Taunton River crested at 14.41 feet on March 17, according to the NOAA. The effects of that flood were devastating, and many residents were evacuated from their homes.

What residents should know

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, flooding is the most common hazard in Massachusetts and most drownings occur during flash floods.

However, according to the NWS, there hasn’t been a flash-flood-related death in Massachusetts since 2010.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away cars and 2 feet for SUVs and trucks.

“Beware of the dangers of crossing flooded roadways. The water may be deeper than you think,” the NWS wrote.

“If you become isolated in your home due to flooding and require evacuation, please call the fire department for assistance,” the Lakeville fire department wrote. “Pre-plan shelter arrangements, possibly stay with friends or family. Create a "go kit" of essential items like medications," they wrote.

