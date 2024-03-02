Norco thrift store helping the homeless through outreach

NORCO, La. (WGNO) — Providing a helping hand is something Sharon Varona is all too familiar with. She is bringing that same hand to Apple Street in Norco, opening her non-profit, a Christian Touch Community Outreach thrift store, for those in need.

“We are not just a thrift store but an outreach,” said Christian Touch Community Outreach thrift store owner Varona.

“They tell us that they are excited that we are here. They are happy that we are here. We have repeat customers already that come two or three times a week. So it’s been a blessing,” said Varona.

In California, she remembers helping the homeless in downtown Los Angeles with food and clothing. Moving to Louisiana, she noticed the same need — Varona began selling gift baskets to raise money for her family’s outreach efforts.

“Everything would come with something inspirational, so would come with a bible in it, a devotional in it. That’s how we would bring in money for the outreach,” said Varona.

Even with her own store, her family continues to visit shelters looking to see where they can help out. She wants people to know her door is always open.

“Do some shopping if they need to and what I mean by shopping is by voucher. People that don’t have things that are in the shelter. Something that they need to help them get back on their feet,” said Varona.

And when she says it’s more than a thrift store, it’s because she’s also there when they need someone to talk to.

“People come in and as we are talking, I find out there are more people that are going through things and they just want to talk about and get off their chest. So it’s not just a thrift store or two. Just in the last few months here in the store, I have met so many people in the community,” said Varona.

The inspiration behind it all is only getting bigger, with her hoping to expand in the future.

“I would like for us to become bigger, just to grow and be there for the community, and like them know what we do,” said Varona.

Varona says this couldn’t be done without her family and Ms. Stacy, who have been there with her every step of the way to turning this into a reality.

A Christian Touch Community Outreach Thrift Store is located at 23 Apple St. in Norco.

