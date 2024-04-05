Norby Williamson is out at ESPN after nearly 40 years

In 1985, Norby Williamson started in the ESPN mail room, where he would have been sorting and delivering the kind of internal communication that, as of today, announced the end of his lengthy career with the four-letter network.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, ESPN employees were informed on Friday that Williamson is leaving. He most recently was the Executive Editor & Head of Event and Studio Production. He oversaw ESPN’s NFL and college football content, in stadium and in studio.

Last year, Burke Magnus became the president of ESPN content. Via Glasspiegel, Magnus and Williamson "did not share a vision that aligned with ESPN’s long-term strategy," and Magnus decided to move on from Williamson. He was under contract through early 2027.

Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com has posted the memo announcing the move.

Williamson has fought at times with prominent on-air personnel. Most recently, Pat McAfee called Williamson a “rat” and accused him of trying to “sabotage” McAfee’s show.