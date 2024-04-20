NOPD’s mini horse Patch, officially sworn in

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department officially swore in Patch, the one-eyed, miniature horse on Thursday, April 18.

In a social media post, the New Orleans Police Department announced that Patch was sworn in by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“It’s official-our beloved Patch the mini horse is a full-fledged NOPD Officer!!! Patch was sworn in today by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The 15-year-old got his own badge and a proclamation from the New Orleans City Council. Geaux Patch Geaux!!!,” the post read.

Patch is 3 feet tall and only has one eye. He was born with a birth defect, so they removed his eye. He is an emotional support animal for the other horses in the Mounted Unit, as well as the police officers.

