NOPD investigating a shooting in St. Claude that left two men wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men wounded in the St. Claude area on Monday, March 11.

NOPD officers said they responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. of a shooting in the 2200 block of Port Street, where two men were wounded.

The victims were taken to a hospital by NOEMS.

No further details were provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

