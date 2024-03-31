NOPD investigating a fatal shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Central City on Saturday, March 30.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a shooting around 9:47 p.m. in the 1800 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue.

Officers found one victim at the scene. EMS pronounced the victim dead.

No further details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

