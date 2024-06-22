NOPD investigating fatal shooting on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened in the French Quarter on Saturday, June 22.

An NOPD spokesperson said the shooting was reported around 4:07 a.m. in the 600 block of Bourbon Street, which is near the intersection of Toulouse Street.

A man was shot in his body and taken to a hospital. He later died from his injuries, and the shooting was reclassified as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

