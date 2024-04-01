NOPD investigates first shooting of April in French Quarter
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
It may be April Fools' Day, but these deals are no joke: We spotted a $25 Sam's Club membership and fan-favorite pillows for over 75% off.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
As WrestleMania 40 approaches on April 6 and 7, we look back at the deep history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and highlight the 40 most iconic moments and matches.
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
If Gmail proved anything, it was that people would, for the most part, accept any terms of service. Or at least not care enough to read the fine-print closely.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.
An update on the strength of the labor market will put the market rally to the test in the first week of the new quarter.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
Hidalgo had to miss four minutes in the second quarter as Notre Dame staffers removed the stud.
Google is shutting down its Podcasts app in the U.S. in a matter of days. The company has begun warning the app's users they will need to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't make the move immediately will still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the Podcasts app directly after this date.
If the 2023 crypto venture landscape was an ice-cold pot of water, the first quarter of 2024 is the part where the bubbles start to form right before water boils, Tom Schmidt, a partner at Dragonfly Capital, said to TechCrunch. Nage said his firm has tracked over 690 deals across stages that have transpired during Q1, about 30 to 40% more than the lows in 2023. “In Q1, the crypto venture capital funding landscape was cautiously optimistic, rebounding from a challenging two-year period of fundraising difficulties for both companies and managers,” said Alex Felix, co-founder and chief investment officer at CoinFund.
For Tesla, a combination of poor guidance, a tough selling environment in China, and more drama from CEO Elon Musk led the EV maker — which topped $750 billion in market cap to start the year — to shed over $200 billion since Jan. 1.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Amazon invested a further $2.75 billion in growing AI power Anthropic on Wednesday, following through on the option it left open last September. The September deal put $1.25 billion into the company in exchange for a minority stake, and certain tit-for-tat agreements like Anthropic continuing to use AWS for its extensive computation needs. Amazon reportedly had until the end of the first quarter to decide whether to increase its investment to a maximum of $4 billion, and here we are just before the deadline, and the company has decided to throw in the maximum amount.