Nonviolent teens shackled in court, county graduation dates: THE CHALKBOARD

Around 140 local kids appeared in courts shackled at the wrist, waist and ankles in 2023.

Usually The CHALKBOARD is about recognizing local events and achievements related to our area's youth.

Our area's youth also get themselves into trouble now and then, and we have a court system that is made specifically to deal with them in a way that aims to help them get themselves right and be ready to act as responsible adults in the years ahead. This often involves special programs and guidance so they are not already branded as hardened criminals while they are still legally children.

Unfortunately, in that same special court a percentage of local youth who get caught breaking the law are brought into court fully shackled: Wrists bound in handcuffs. Those handcuffs linked to a steel loop on a leather belt cinched tightly about their waist so they cannot move their hands. Legs shackled above the ankles in larger cuffs, connected by a 21-inch span of chain which inhibits a normal walking stride.

They shuffle in, these innocent-until-proven-guilty teenagers, shackled and surrounded by armed guards with guns, regardless of whether they're accused of a gang activity, a drunken fight, stealing a car or stealing a phone.

It doesn't happen like this everywhere. In the last ten years, many states have passed laws prohibiting juveniles from being shackled in their court appearances. Virginia remains one of only 11 states that still practice indiscriminate shackling of juvenile defendants.

There's local control and authority, too. There's no law calling for such a policy. It's just the way things are done. So far, despite annual calls from the public defender's office to change the way things are done locally, Judge Corey Smith has refused to change how youth are brought into court.

Brad Zinn's feature "SHACKLED" will be published on Tuesday morning, April 2, online and in the Sunday April 7 print edition of The News Leader.

Augusta County announces '24 graduation dates and locations

Augusta County Public Schools graduation dates are set for 2024.

Riverheads High School will host its graduation ceremony May 18, 9:00 a.m.

Buffalo Gap High School will also host its graduation ceremony on May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Wilson Memorial High School's graduation will be May 20 at 7:00 p.m. at James Madison University's Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

Fort Defiance High School's graduation will be May 21 at 7:00 p.m. at James Madison University's Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

Stuarts Draft High School's graduation ceremony will be May 22 at 7:00 p.m., also at James Madison University's Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

More: Staunton’s first downtown doggy daycare

More: Students to head back to school Aug. 7 as Staunton approves 2024-25 school calendar

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Shackled youth in Virginia, Augusta County high school graduation dates: THE CHALKBOARD