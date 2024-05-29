Nonstop ‘Disney to Disney’ flight resumes at Orlando International Airport

The nonstop flight from Orange County, Florida, to Orange County, California, will take passengers from Disney World to Disneyland.

Breeze Airways resumes the seasonal nonstop service flight “Disney to Disney” on Wednesday.

The nonstop flight will take off from Orlando International Airport to John Wayne Airport.

Read: Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from Orlando

Airline officials said the Orange County to Orange County flights will start at $89.

The flight will depart from MCO on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.