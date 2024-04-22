Nonprofits receive community support funds from mass shooting donations

Apr. 22—The Maine Community Foundation announced Monday that it is handing out $1.9 million to 29 Maine nonprofits it says are supporting the area's recovery from the Oct. 25, 2023, mass shooting.

The money comes from donations made to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund Broad Recovery & Organizations Fund in the wake of a mass shooting that left 18 people dead and left a community in shock.

The chosen nonprofits are each receiving $62,522 after a panel agreed to divvy up the donations evenly.

"These organizations are crucial to long-term community needs following the tragic mass shootings last fall," Laura Lee, vice president of community impact at MaineCF, said in a prepared statement.

"We're so grateful to all who donated to this fund and to the volunteer steering committee members who helped determine the best way to distribute these contribution," Lee said.

MaineCF last month handed out $4.8 million collected for its Victims & Families Fund to 162 individuals directly affected by the shooting, including families of those killed, people who were injured and others who were at the scene when bullets were flying.

The nonprofits receiving cash from the fund are: AK Collaborative, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, Central Maine Medical Center, Community Clinical Services, Community Concepts, Empowered Immigrant Women Unite, Gateway Community Services Maine, Generational Noor, Ifka Community Services, Lewiston-Auburn Area Housing Development Corp., Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Lewiston-Auburn Youth Network, Maine Association of the Deaf, Maine Inside Out, Maine MILL, Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, New Beginnings, New Mainers Public Health Initiative, Safe Voices, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, Somali Bantu Community Association, Sweetser, The Root Cellar, Tree Street Youth, Tri-County Mental Health Services (Spurwink), Trinity Jubilee Center, United Way of Androscoggin County, United Youth Empowerment Services and YWCA Central Maine.

