Nonprofit supports Albuquerque residents through monthly drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who I Am is a nonprofit group made up of volunteers who want to help their community.

On Saturday, they spent time in Downtown Albuquerque to hand out care packages full of toiletries, water, and snacks to those in need.

“We are here for our monthly distribution drive. We collected hygiene products this month to come out and pass out in our care packages, just give back to our neighborhood where we can for some of those folks that can’t get out there to the store,” said Executive Director Corey Pierre.

