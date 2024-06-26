Nonprofit seeks volunteers to build veteran’s home

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The construction of a new home for an army veteran who lost his right leg in 2004 while on patrol in Iraq, is almost complete.

Homes For Our Troops is an organization dedicated to constructing and gifting specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

NWA army veteran becomes the recipient of custom-made home

Among these veterans is Sergeant Andrew Butterworth, who lost his right leg in 2004 while on patrol in Iraq. Sergeant Butterworth and his family will receive the keys to their new home on July 20.

You can support Sergeant Butterworth and his family this Saturday, June 29, by taking part in ‘Volunteer Day,’ where volunteers will assist in landscaping around their new home in Pea Ridge.

“The wife’s ready to sit down and be stable and be settled in one spot for a while…. Get the kids involved in the community and find them friends to hang out with, and just relax for a little while,” Butterworth said.

Check-in for the event starts at 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided.

To RSVP to Volunteer Day, please visit www.hfotusa.org. Click this link to visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.