Nonprofit seeks support for ‘Mowing for a Cause’ campaign in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a bid to continue his philanthropic efforts across the United States, Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, is embarking on his latest campaign: ‘Mowing for a Cause.’ However, his mission in New Mexico faces a challenge as he seeks a special charity or cause to mow for.

Smith’s organization, which provides free lawn care services to the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans, has garnered national attention. Since beginning in 2016, the non-profit has mobilized over 5,000 kid volunteers nationwide, engaging in activities beyond lawn mowing, such as raking leaves and shoveling snow. The goal is to teach young men and women the benefits of giving back to their communities.

With a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states for various causes, Smith has embarked on 18 nationwide tours. However, in his current campaign, Smith faces a challenge in New Mexico, as he seeks a local charity or individual with a cause to support.

Speaking about his initiative, Smith expressed his eagerness to find a cause to support in each state, emphasizing the importance of community involvement.

“I struggle to find lawns on each tour and just in those areas, so it’ll be nice to find someone in Albuquerque that I can mow for, even if they have weeds that need to be cut down,” Smith remarked.

Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that his mission will gain traction in the Land of Enchantment, allowing him to complete his campaign’s objectives.

Smith is expected to arrive in New Mexico on April 11. If you would like to recommend a cause or learn how to get involved with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, click here.

