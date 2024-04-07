Nonprofit raises $1.2M to help Maui's restaurant workers

Apr. 7—Donations will continue to be accepted until April 30.

The Hawai 'i Ag & Culinary Alliance has raised over $1.2 million to help Maui's restaurant, bar and hospitality workers affected by the wildfires through its Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund.

With contributions from over 950 donors from nearly 50 states and eight countries, the alliance has disbursed $1, 000 to roughly 1, 200 eligible workers who experienced a loss of employment or reduction in income due to the fires.

Donations will continue to be accepted until April 30.

Remaining funds will be disbursed to eligible wait-listed individuals who applied last year. Every dollar of the donations was directly channeled to recipients with no administrative fees incurred, according to the nonprofit alliance.

"The impact of the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund would not have been possible without the incredible outpouring of support from the global community—our Hawai 'i Food & Wine Festival chefs, partners and hospitality industry at large, " said Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of the Hawai 'i Ag & Culinary Alliance in a statement.

Numerous bars, restaurants and wineries organized fundraisers to support the cause, with contributions from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and Private Label Collection's Jonathan McManus also pitching in. A recent fundraiser was held at the Hotel Wailea, Relais & Chateaux in collaboration with Thomas Keller, the three-Michelin-starred chef of The French Laundry, to bolster the fund.

For more information on the fund or to donate, visit.