Nonprofit R.I.S.E. promoting children's literacy with 'Freedom School' summer program

R.I.S.E. Freedom School students march in protest of gun violence during their Day of Social Action at Kellogg Community College on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

BATTLE CREEK — Reintegration to Support and Empower is stepping up when it comes to children's literacy.

The nonprofit known as R.I.S.E. is once again administering the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School program this summer in Battle Creek. Rooted in the Mississippi Freedom Summer project of 1964, the six-week literacy program integrates reading, conflict resolution and social action in an activity-based curriculum that promotes social, cultural, and historical awareness.

The R.I.S.E. Freedom School is free to all participants and runs from June 17 to July 26. Parents can register their children for the program this week from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 235 North Ave.

Space is limited to 30 participants.

"We just think that it’s imperative that we educate our kids in regards to reading and writing and being able to comprehend and also be involved with social action," R.I.S.E. founder Damon Brown, who helped bring the Freedom School back to Battle Creek, explained. "We’re trying to get these kids to value themselves which in turn will make them value life more and value other lives."

R.I.S.E. founder Damon Brown leads Freedom School students in a song during their Day of Social Action at Kellogg Community College on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

This will be the third year that R.I.S.E. has administered the six-week summer program for K-12 students locally. Brown and co-organizer Jacqueline Patrick-James both agree, “R.I.S.E. Corp is no longer new to the Freedom School program, but they have demonstrated that they are now true to it.”

Reading assessment results from last year’s program showed that 100% of the scholars in the program had zero/no learning loss and 69% increased by at least one or more reading levels, the organizers said.

This year’s Freedom School will once again be held on the campus of Kellogg Community College, 450 North Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, program participants will gather from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the R.I.S.E. office, 385 North Ave.

Breakfast, lunch and a snack are provided every day. Transportation is also available.

R.I.S.E. Freedom School level two students read poetry on their Day of Social Action at Kellogg Community College on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

To donate, volunteer as a guest reader or activity provider, or to obtain more information about the program, contact Patrick-James at (269) 580-5343, Brown at (269) 358-9466 or email risecorpprogram@gmail.com.

