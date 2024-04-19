Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of deputy slain in Syracuse shooting

The national nonprofit organization Tunnels to Towers announced Thursday morning that has settled the mortgage for the family of Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Hoosock who was killed Sunday evening while on duty.

“Deputy Hoosock lived a life of service," Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a news release. "For nearly 20 years, he served as a paramedic, volunteer firefighter and a sheriff’s deputy, answering calls for help impacting countless lives. Now, as his family, friends, and fellow first responders try to grapple with this tremendous loss, Tunnel to Towers is honored to ensure his family will be able to stay in the home and the community Michael served with pride for his entire life."

What is Tunnel to Towers?

Inspired by the 9/11 tragedy, Tunnel to Towers Foundation seeks out to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders, according to its website. The organization also builds specially adapted smart home for injured veterans and first responders and is "committed to eradicating veteran homelessness."

Michael Hoosock was killed in the line of duty in Syracuse NY

Michael Hoosock

Deputy Hoosock and Officer Michael Jensen of the Syracuse Police Department died late Sunday night as a result of gunfire exchange with Christopher Murphy, 33, of Salina. Murphy also died in the gunfight.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7 p.m. when two officers from the Syracuse Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and the officers lost sight of the suspect's vehicle. Using the license plate information, they traced the vehicle to a residence in Liverpool, a suburb with a population of around 2,200 about six miles northwest of the city.

Learning that the individual may be armed, the Syracuse officers contacted the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office for assistance. Authorities said personnel from both departments arrived at the residence around the same time.

“While they were inspecting the vehicle and saw what looked to be guns inside, they heard what sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence,” Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said. “Moments later, there was an exchange of gunfire between at least one suspect and the officers and the deputies.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Nonprofit clears mortgage for family of officer killed in Syracuse NY