Nonprofit official reacts to Supreme Court domestic violence gun ruling

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nonprofit official responds to the Supreme Court ruling upholding a federal law on Friday that prohibits people convicted of domestic violence from buying guns.

Eva Terry, Development Director for Peace at Home, applauded the ruling. Peace at Home is a Fayetteville nonprofit organization that provides shelter, legal assistance, and other services for survivors of domestic violence.

“When there are guns in the hands of those involved in domestic violence, it makes it more dangerous and more difficult for families to get out safely and to leave,” Terry said.

Terry highlighted the correlation between guns in the home and the likelihood of severe domestic violence incidents.

“It’s part of the safety planning that we do whenever we’re talking to clients on the phone who are potentially leaving or coming into shelters,” she said. “We ask about all the guns in the home because it does increase the lethality of the situation.”

Peace at Home defines domestic violence as a relationship based on power and control, which can manifest through physical violence, sexual violence, threats and intimidation.

“They exert and maintain that power through these means,” Terry said, underscoring the organization’s role in providing an escape from such violence. “We serve anywhere between 150 to 200 people a year in shelter. Overall, with all of our programs, we’re serving almost 1,000 people a year in our community.”

Despite the lack of state laws preventing convicted domestic abusers from buying guns, Terry and her team remain committed to offering assistance.

“If you’re thinking about making the call, find a safe time and make the call. We’re here 24 hours a day, and we’re always ready to pick up the phone and talk to you about your situation and how we can help,” she said.

