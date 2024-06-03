Nonprofit and military team build home for family of Navajo WWII veteran

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a World War II Navajo veteran is getting a special gift. It’s all thanks to a local nonprofit and other service members.

“I am so happy and blessed – blessed about this house I’m getting. It means a lot to me,” expressed Alvin Malone, a son of a WWII veteran.

Alvin Malone said he’s proud of his father’s service in one of history’s largest wars. His dad, Richard Malone, is from the Navajo Nation and served in the military in World War II from 1942-1945. Richard had brothers and cousins who also served.

“We love and miss them all. It takes a lot to leave home and to go somewhere else and to come home, and to all come home, it was a surprise,” said Arnold Malone, another son of the WWII veteran.

In honor of his service, Richard Malone was awarded a home built and funded by the nonprofit, the Southwest Indian Foundation Housing Project. He was awarded it in 2017; the project is in collaboration with the Air Force and Navy, who are building the home from the ground up in about eight weeks after years of delaying the project.

It’s a way for military personnel to learn trade skills while also helping the community. The organization has built close to 250 homes for the Navajo Nation since it began in 1998.

“It’s just an honor [that] we’re able to practice our skills and help out families that deserve to get this type of opportunity,” said 1st Class Builder Petty Officer Roman Schmidtke. He’s also a project volunteer.

Sadly, Malone passed away in 2018, and so the home was passed on to his son, Alvin Malone.

“It’s emotional at times because I did really want my dad to have this house, but I’m also happy about it because I can enjoy it, me and my brother here. We can live in it and make memories here in this house,” said Alvin Malone.

For the Malone family, they said it’s a dream come true for their family’s contribution.

“Thank you, Dad, for all that you’ve done for us – for being there for us,” shared Arnold Malone.

The Malone’s home is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

