Nonprofit looks to heal unseen wounds at Camp Meridale

Mar. 22—The War on Terror might be over, but tens of thousands of former and active military service members are still dealing with its impact. Now, a Florida-based nonprofit to help veterans cope has purchased Camp Meridale in Lauderdale County and is looking to expand its operation into the east Mississippi area.

Soldiers Freedom Outdoors was founded in 2011 in Melrose, Florida, to help veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries, post traumatic stress disorder or other ailments through exposure to the great outdoors, activities and eco-therapy. It has since expanded to include locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi. The organization holds retreats, family days and other events throughout the year to further its mission to "heal the hidden wounds of war."

Cindy and Kevin Wittenberg, who both volunteer for the organization, are coordinating the effort to revamp Camp Meridale, a former camp for Girl Scouts built in 1938, and renovate it into an outdoor retreat for America's veterans. Kevin Wittenberg, who is a combat veteran himself, said the group has also purchased 126 acres next to the camp to be able to offer even more activities for veterans.

"There's horseback riding, we do blacksmithing, swimming, fishing, there's all types of activities that we do," he said. "We're trying to mirror what Florida has with Camp Meridale."

Not everyone enjoys the same activities, Kevin Wittenberg said, so the camp tries to offer an array of activities for veterans to choose from. Once up and running, Camp Meridale will offer monthly retreats, with up to six veterans able to attend each time. Like other Soldiers Freedom Outdoors locations, the camp will be open to veterans and active duty service members nationwide.

One of the things that makes Soldiers Freedom Outdoors different, he said, is that the organization makes it easy for veterans to take part. Retired or active duty service members who want to attend a retreat go through a simple registration process, provide a copy of their DD-214 and military ID and are good to go. The lack of red tape and zero cost to the veteran to participate help reach those who may be struggling with the stigma surrounding mental health or overwhelmed at the bureaucracy of the Veterans Administration.

Cindy Wittenberg, who serves as retreat coordinator for all four Soldiers Freedom Outdoors locations, said veterans interested in attending a retreat or other event can find registration information online at soldiersfreedomoutdoors.com. The Mississippi tab, she said, has all the information about upcoming events the organization has planned locally.

"Basically, we have no red tape," Kevin Wittenberg said. "The VA has a lot of issues that you have to go through to do this, to be able to go see that person. Then you have to wait five, six months, and if you have a problem now, you need to get it dealt with now."

The organization does not report to the VA either, he said, and can be a good resource for those on active duty to seek help without the fear of being stigmatized.

Currently, work is underway at Camp Meridale to renovate the lodge and make needed repairs around the property ahead of the camp's official opening. In modernizing the camp, Kevin Wittenberg said the organization is trying to preserve some wagons, treehouses and other features that pay homage to the camp's traditions and keep the history alive.

An unveiling of the new camp is set for 1 p.m. on April 20, at Camp Meridale, located at 1510 Camp Meridale Road, Cindy Wittenberg said, and the organization wants to extend an invitation to everyone in the community to come celebrate the facility and learn more about their organization's mission. Soldiers Freedom Outdoors founder Dan Dimarco is also expected to attend the event and speak with the community, she said.

The unveiling event will also serve as a kickoff of the organization's fundraising campaign to help pay for the activities, retreats, renovations and more, Kevin Wittenberg said. Soldiers Freedom Outdoors has no employees, just volunteers, he said, and all proceeds go into providing programs and services for veterans.

Although there is no cost to veterans to attend retreats or other events, the organization currently is not able to help out with travel, he said. One of the goals for the fundraising effort is to be able to change that so even more veterans can take part in the programs.

Opportunities to get involved are many, he said, and the nonprofit is happy to consider new ideas. Whether it's an individual monetary donation, a corporate sponsorship, a contractor helping repair the roads, an events venue that can offer a new activity for the service members, or a group of volunteers helping out around the camp, all options are on the table.

As they work to get Camp Meridale up and running, the Wittenbergs said they want to begin forging connections and building relationships within the community to help spread the word about what their organization is doing and create a strong foundation for helping those who served in America's armed forces and help them heal.

For more information about Soldiers Freedom Outdoors or how to get involved, visit soldiersfreedomoutdoors.org/mississippi.

