Nonprofit to hold student photo exhibition in Tyler supporting mental health

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD photography students will have their work showcased at a nonprofit’s first photo exhibition on March 5 in support of mental health awareness.

The student photo exhibition will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Gallery Main Street in Tyler. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The nonprofit, Next Step Community Solutions, said the first 100 guests will receive free Andy’s Frozen Custard.

“In collaboration with Caldwell Arts Academy photography students, Next Step has brought this exhibition to life to showcase local students’ strengths they turn to when faced with stress and adversity in their day-to-day life,” the nonprofit said. “Each photograph is more than just an image, they are paired with narratives from the student detailing how their strength supports their mental well-being and creativity.”

Next Step Community Solutions said the project can open doors for conversations about mental health in East Texas.

