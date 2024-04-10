Nonprofit group founder fighting gun violence receives letter from President Biden

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder of Mothers Involved, Nija Hill, is feeling more motivated to fight against gun violence in the city after receiving a letter from the President of the United States.

“Dear Ms. Hill, I am deeply sorry to learn of the tragic, tragic loss of your son,” Hill read from her letter from President Biden. “No one should have to know the pain of losing a loved one, particularly due to senseless gun violence.”

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather likely Wednesday, rough surf continues

After reading the first part of her letter, Hill said she felt more validated to continue what’s become a lifelong mission for her.

“You know, I feel important,” Hill said. “I know that I’m just one person, and it’s going to take everybody, but just to be acknowledged just for my son and to be acknowledged. It meant a whole lot to me, you know.”

Hill’s son, Chavan Scruggs, was killed in September 2021 in the Toulminville community. After his death, Hill started her nonprofit organization, Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence. Her journey has been a long one, and she shared it with the White House.

“Keeping his memory alive is what keeps me going,” she said. “You know, I don’t want to be a person to just lay down and give up. I feel like that I have to fight. He no longer have a voice, so I have to be his voice for him.”

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has been placed on administrative leave

As she continues her fight, Hill is still waiting for the person accused of killing her son to stand trial.

The person accused of the crime is a minor, so his name has never been released to the public.

WKRG News 5 last reported that the person was supposed to be on trial in February, but court records show that the trial is set to start May 2.

“Why is my son trial being rescheduled, rescheduled, rescheduled?” Hill wondered. “Like, please give me justice. I want to know what happened to my baby.”

School closures due to Gulf Coast severe weather (list)

And while justice won’t bring her baby back, it could turn a page in the grieving process, as the president wrote in his letter:

“I promise you the day will come when the memory of your son will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye,” Hill read.

Hill’s group is having an all-call town hall meeting at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss matters on how to solve gun violence.

Information on her organization can be found on: mothersinvolved2023.com

Below is a copy of the letter Hill received from the White House:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.